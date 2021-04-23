Obituary - Mr. John Howard Sweat

Mr. John Howard Sweat, age 95, of Statesboro, Ga., went to be with his Lord and his wife of 67 years, Lillian, on April 15, 2021.John was born to the late Eleazar Warren Sweat and Mary Jane Sweat of Blackshear, Ga., on July 26, 1925John married the love of his life, the late Lillian Marie Sweat of Mobile, Alabama, in May 1954. Together, they raised and loved three adoring children, Linda Lee, Margaret Elaine and James Warren.As a young man, John enlisted in the United States Army and then the United States Air Force to dedicate more than 24 years of service to his country. During this time, John was able to travel the world with his family and achieve great successes in his military career.Later, John would continue to serve humanity as a Christian minister and pastor. He spent his life loving his Lord doing His will.John and Lillian were members of Goloid Baptist Church, where he will be remembered for his wise words of encouragement and for always investing in a cause larger than himself.John is preceded in death by his wife, Lillian, who went ahead to their heavenly home on March 1, 2021; and his son, James Warren Sweat.He is survived by his daughters, Linda Cheeseman (John) and Margaret Massey (Paul); five grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren.A celebration of life will be held Saturday, April 24, 2021, at 11 a.m. in the chapel of Deal Funeral Directors, officiated by Elder Jake Futch.The family is grateful for the kind words, love and support they have been shown during this difficult time.“It is foolish and wrong to mourn the men who died. Rather, we should thank God that such men lived.” -- George S. Patton Jr.Statesboro Herald, April 24, 2021Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.



