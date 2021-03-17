Obituary - Mr. John George French

STATESBORO, Ga. -- Mr. John George French, age 76, died Wednesday, March 17, 2021, at the Gardens at Southern Manor under the care of Regency SouthernCare Hospice.The Corey, Pa., native was a pipe liner with Standard Oil for many years.He moved to Statesboro in 1981 and began working at the Physical Plant at Georgia Southern College, where he retired in 2004 as the plant superintendent.Following his retirement, John enjoyed many years of hunting, fishing and spending time with his grandchildren.He had been a resident of the Gardens at Southern Manor since December of 2020.The family would like to thank the staff of the Gardens for their extraordinary love and care while John was a resident.He was preceded in death by his parents, Paul and Rosalie French; a son, Jason French; and a brother and sister.Surviving are three daughters and two sons-in-law, Flavia and Sterling Starling and Olivia and Eric Estrada, all of Statesboro; and Rochelle French of Erie, Pa.; a son, Trevor French of Erie, Pa.; several grandchildren, locally including Ethan Blair and Anderson Starling and Natalie, Alyssa and Kinsley Estrada, all of Statesboro; and his longtime companion, Anita Clothier of Statesboro.The family will receive visitors on Thursday from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. at Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home in Statesboro.The family requests that memorial contributions be made to the Alzheimer’s Association at www.alz.org.Friends may sign the online register book at www.joineranderson.com.Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home & Crematory of Statesboro is in charge of the arrangements.Statesboro Herald, March 18, 2021Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.



