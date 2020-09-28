Obituary - Mr. John Clayton Motes

STATESBORO, Ga. -- Mr. John Clayton Motes, age 90, died on Saturday, July 4th, 2020, at his residence under the care of Ogeechee Area Hospice.The Bulloch County native was raised in the Westside Community and completed school in the tenth grade at Pulaski High School in 1948. Following high school, John joined the U.S. Army and served until his discharge in August of 1953.He then returned to Statesboro and began a career with Statesboro Telephone Company, where he was employed for 43 years until his retirement. He later began a second career, working with Rozier Ford, and retired following 21 years of service.John was a former member of Thompson’s Pasture Hunting Club and was a charter member of Sinkhole Hunting Club since 1969. He was a member of the American Legion Post 90 in Statesboro since 1952 and was a member of the former Gracewood Baptist Church in Statesboro.John was preceded in death by his parents, Ernest Lambert Motes and Connie Lucille Stephens Motes.Surviving are his wife of 65 years, Annie Mae Waters Motes of Statesboro; his adopted son, Bobby Lee Waters of Statesboro; two sisters, Faye Miller of Savannah and Lillian (Grover) Radke of Texas; a brother, Steve Motes of Nevils and Lila Motes Newsome. Several nieces and nephews also survive.A memorial service will be held on Sunday, October 4, 2020, at 2 p.m. at Sinkhole Hunting Club with Marty Waters officiating. The club is located at Sinkhole Road across from Jo-Dan Road. Signs will be posted.The family requests that memorial contributions be made to Ogeechee Area Hospice, P.O. Box 531, Statesboro, Georgia 30459; or The Deloach Church Foundation, 8152 Nevils-Groveland Road, Statesboro, Georgia 30458.Friends may sign the online register book at www.joineranderson.com.To send flowers or a memorial gift to the family of John Clayton Motes, please visit our Sympathy Store.Statesboro Herald, September 29, 2020

