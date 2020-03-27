Obituary - Mr. Joel Garrett “Joe” Wiggins Jr.

STATESBORO, Ga. -- Mr. Joel Garrett “Joe” Wiggins Jr., age 73, died Thursday evening at Candler Hospital in Savannah.The Savannah, Georgia, native was the son of the late Joel Garrett Wiggins Sr. and Jewell Ashmore Wiggins.Joe was a 1965 graduate of Robert Groves High School in Garden City. In 1967, he moved to Statesboro and began working with Pope Construction and also owned and operated a cabinet shop for many years.In the mid-1970s, Joe started Wiggins Construction Company, which he owned and operated for over 40 years. Following his retirement, he worked with Bulloch Well Drilling.His greatest joy was spending time with his family and especially his grandchildren, who affectionately called him “Pooh”.He was a loving husband, father and grandfather.Joe was preceded in death by his parents, his mother-in-law and father-in-law, Claude and Irene Lanier; two sisters, Margie Powell, and her husband, Bob; and Gail Sullivan; three brothers-in-law, Eddie Ushiro, James Lee and Lemuel Crosby; and a nephew, Rob Williams.Surviving are his wife of 51 years, Patsy Lanier Wiggins of Statesboro; a daughter and son-in-law, Jennifer and Lee Royal of Statesboro; a son and daughter-in-law, Jody and JJ Wiggins of Statesboro; two grandchildren, Josie Royal and Chase Wiggins; three sisters and a brother-in-law, Delores Ushiro of Kissimmee, Fla.; Beverly Lee of Jacksonville, Fla.; and Nancy and John Wood of Black Creek; brothers-in-law and sisters-in- law, Rebecca and Bobby Williams of Statesboro, Barbara Crosby of Statesboro and Jim Sullivan and wife, Delores, of Ellabell; his longtime friend, Gene Fletcher of Statesboro; and his two dogs, Edison and Annie. Many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews also survive.A private graveside service and burial will be held Sunday in Upper Mill Creek Primitive Baptist Church Cemetery.The family requests that memorial contributions be made to Upper Mill Creek Primitive Baptist Cemetery Fund, 2953 Mallard Pond Road, Statesboro, Georgia 30461; or St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.Friends may sign the online register book at www.joineranderson.com.Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home & Crematory of Statesboro is in charge of the arrangements.Statesboro Herald, March 28, 2020

