Obituary - Mr. Jimmy E. Cowart

PORTAL, Ga. -- Mr. Jimmy E. Cowart, age 77, died Wednesday, April, 7, 2021, at the Ogeechee Area Hospice inpatient facility in Statesboro.The Evans County native attended Portal High School.Jimmy was a farmer and had worked with Coper Wiss and the City of Statesboro for many years until his retirement. Following his retirement, he worked with the Bulloch County Recycling Center.He was a member of Portal United Methodist Church.Jimmy loved fishing and hunting in his spare time, especially quail hunting.He was preceded in death by his parents, Ellis Cowart and Lucille Sapp Cowart; a sister, Sybil Allen; and a brother, Donnie Cowart.Surviving are his wife of 54 years, Judy Coursey Cowart of Portal; two sons and a daughter-in-law, Jamie Cowart and Mike and Edra Cowart, all of Portal; his grandchildren, Dusty Cowart, Cody Cowart, Jordan and Josie Cowart, Ty and Kathryn Cowart Evan and Harley Street and Jad Street; a great-grandchild, Sadie Cowart; a niece and several nephews.The family will receive visitors on Friday from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. at Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home in Statesboro.The funeral service will be Saturday at 11 a.m. in the chapel of Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home with the Rev. Mira Barrett officiating. Interment will be in Oak Grove Baptist Church Cemetery in Portal.Pallbearers will be Jordan Cowart, Ty Cowart, Cody Cowart, Evan Street, Jad Street and Tendai Haggins.The family requests that memorial contributions be made to Portal United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 401, Portal, Georgia 30450; or Ogeechee Area Hospice, P.O. Box 531, Statesboro, Georgia 30459.Friends may sign the online register book at www.joineranderson.com.Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home & Crematory of Statesboro is in charge of the arrangements.Statesboro Herald, April 10, 2021




