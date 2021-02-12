Obituary - Mr. Jesse Hoyt Daughtry

PORTAL, Ga. -- Mr. Jesse Hoyt Daughtry, age 82, died on Wednesday, February 10, 2021, at his residence surrounded by his family.The lifelong resident of Portal, Ga., was a graduate of Portal High School and received a degree in business from Draughon’s Business College in Savannah.Mr. Hoyt served in the Army National Guard.He was the owner and operator of Keys Restaurant in Statesboro for 10 years and owned and operated Portal IGA for over 10 years.Mr. Hoyt was a member and deacon of Upper Lotts Creek Primitive Baptist Church. He was a member of the Ogeechee Lodge #213 F&AM Bulloch County, the Statesboro Shrine Club and the American Legion Post 90.He loved spending time with his family, grandchildren, cooking and riding his golf cart on his property.He was preceded in death by his parents, James and Bernice Daughtry; and a sister, Betty Daughtry.Surviving is his wife of 60 years, Ruth Lanier Daughtry of Statesboro; a daughter, Joy Daughtry of Daisy, Ga.; and a son, Jay Daughtry of Portal; two granddaughters, Ansley Daughtry and Jessie Daughtry of Statesboro; a sister and brother-in-law, JoAnn and Lamar Vickery of Portal. Several nieces and nephews also survive.The family would like to express their appreciation for the loving care provided by Regency SouthernCare Home Health.A visitation was be held on Friday from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. at Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home in Statesboro.The funeral service will be on Saturday, February 13, 2021, at 11 a.m. in the chapel of Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home with Elder Keith Hamilton officiating. Interment will be in Bulloch Memorial Gardens.Pallbearers will be Joey Lanier, Chris Vickery, Skeebo Moore, Wayne Williams, Larry Prosser, Lannie Lanier and Rocky Bradley.The family requests that memorial contributions be made to the Upper Lotts Creek Primitive Baptist Church, c/o Joy Daughtry, 230 Bidds Sands Road, Claxton, GA 30417; or to the Shriners Hospitals for Children, Attn: Office of Development, 2900 North Rocky Point Drive, Tampa, FL 33607.Friends may sign the online register book at www.joineranderson.com.Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home & Crematory of Statesboro is in charge of the arrangements.Statesboro Herald, February 13, 2021Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.



