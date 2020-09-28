Obituary - Mr. Jerry Irwin Cooper Jr.

Mr. Jerry Irwin Cooper Jr., 29, passed peacefully at his residence on Saturday, September 20, 2020. He was a Bulloch County native.He received his GED in 2013 and is a graduate of Ogeechee Technical College with a degree in culinary arts. He was employed with Statesboro Head Start and Tiny Treasures Learning Center as a teacher's assistant.He was preceded in death by his mother, Ms. Connie Curtis Cooper.He is survived by his father, Mr. Jerry (Rena) Cooper Sr. of Statesboro, Ga.; sisters, Ms. Whitley Curtis, Trina Cooper and April Cooper, all of Statesboro, Ga.; brothers, Mr. Roderick Curtis, Mr. Anthony Curtis and Mr. Damoniquez J. Tippins, all of Statesboro, Ga.; and a host of other relatives and friends who will miss him dearly.The graveside service will be held on Saturday, October 3, 2020, at 11 a.m. in Miller Grove Baptist Church Cemetery with Evangelist Barbara Allen as eulogist.A walk-through viewing will be held on Friday, October 2, 2020, from 3 to 6 p.m. at Craig R. Tremble Funeral Home, Statesboro Chapel.Sign the guestbook online at www.craigrtremblefuneralhome.com.Statesboro Herald, September 29, 2020Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.



