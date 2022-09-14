Obituary - Mr. Jarman Mahlin Coffey Jr.

PEMBROKE -- Mr. Jarman Mahlin Coffey Jr., age 65, passed away on Sunday, September 11, 2022, at his residence.Mr. Coffey was born on July 23, 1957, to the late Jarman Mahlin Coffey Sr. and Jeanette Davis Coffey in Savannah.He was employed for over eight years with the Georgia Department of Transportation as an equipment operator.He loved serving people, was an avid fisherman and enjoyed doing carpentry work.In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by three brothers, Gary Wayne Coffey, Robert “Bobby” Coffey, Kenneth “Wayne” Brigdon; four sisters, Sandra Kay Yancey, Brenda Fordham, Robin Coffey Boyles and Sandra Stanhope.Survivors include his daughter, Victoria Ann Coffey of Pooler; and her mother, Denise Coffey; stepdaughter, Christina Shaw of Bulloch County; two stepsons, James Shaw and Kenny Shaw, both of Bulloch County; brother, Delmas Coffey; three sisters, Angela Marvene Johns of Lexington, S.C.; Marsha Williams of St. Marys, Ga.; and Penny Coffey of Lake Sinclair; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.Visitation will be held on Friday, September 16, 2022, at Flanders Powell Funeral Home from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m.The funeral service will follow in the Flanders Powell Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Stan Tyson officiating. Burial will be held at Upper Black Creek Primitive Baptist Church Cemetery.To sign the online register, please visit www.flanderspowellfuneralhome.com.Flanders Powell Funeral Home and Crematory is in charge of the arrangements for Mr. Jarman Mahlin Coffey Jr.Statesboro Herald, September 15, 2022

Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.