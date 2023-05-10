Obituary - Mr. James Robert “JR” Woodcock

BAYGALL COMMUNITY -- Mr. James Robert “JR” Woodcock, age 57, died Friday, May 5, 2023, from injuries sustained in a boating accident.

JR was born in Statesboro, Georgia, December 28, 1965, and was raised in Portal. He resided in the Baygall Community of Bulloch County. JR was a 1984 graduate of Portal High School.

He was employed as a welder/pipe fitter and fabrication specialist at Archroma in Martin, South Carolina.

When not working, JR enjoyed the outdoors, hunting, fishing and spending time with his family.

JR was preceded in death by his parents, James Bradley Woodcock and Dorothy Mae Daughtry Woodcock.

Surviving are his wife, Kristy Starling; two daughters, Taylor Woodcock and Hayden Woodcock, all of the Baygall Community; two sisters and a brother-in-law, Patsy and Johnny Hendrix of Portal and Joann Hendley Hendrix of Portal; two brothers and sisters-in-law, Donnie and Glynda Hendley of Dexter, Ga.; and Jerry and Patsy Woodcock of Bluffton, S.C.; three nieces and their families, Tina Loy, Kristi Gillis and Michelle Scott; and four nephews and their families, Ed Motes, Jeremy Motes, Calvin Hendrix and Brad Woodcock.

The family will receive visitors on Friday from 5 p.m. until 6 p.m. at Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home in Statesboro.

The funeral service will be at 6: p.m. in the chapel of Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home with Pastor Thomas Hendrix officiating.

Statesboro Herald, May 11, 2023

