Obituary - Mr. James Kenneth “Kenny” Conner

Mr. James Kenneth “Kenny” Conner, age 62, died Monday, February 3, 2025, at Memorial Health in Savannah.

The Bulloch County native was a 1981 graduate of Statesboro High School. He worked briefly at King Finishing Co. before moving to Greenville, S.C., where he attended Tabernacle Bible College.

Kenny soon married and returned to Georgia, where he was employed for several years with Georgia State Prison in Reidsville. He then returned to Greenville and began his career with Lockheed-Martin, until his retirement in 2017. Kenny was also the owner and operator of Outlaws BBQ.

He recently returned to Statesboro due to declining health.

He was an avid Clemson fan. Kenny was of the Baptist faith.

He was preceded in death by his father, Wayne Conner; maternal grandmother, Sarah Waters; maternal grandfather, Henry B. Waters; and paternal grandmother, Minnie Lee Morris.

Surviving are his wife, Susan Rabideau Conner of New York; his two daughters and a son-in-law, Jessica and Jonathan Bailie of Savannah and Katie Grace Conner of Utica, N.Y.; his son and daughter-in-law, Clint and Shanna Jo Conner of Statesboro; his mother, Beverly Conner of Statesboro; four grandchildren, Amelia and Elizabeth Bailie and Saylor and Ridge Conner; two brothers and sisters-in-law, Dwayne and Barbara Conner and Mark and Sharon Conner, all of Statesboro; one sister and brother-in-law, Tammie and Craig Lanier of Excelsior; and many nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be held Friday from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. at Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home in Statesboro.

The funeral service will be Saturday at 2 p.m. in the chapel of Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home with Elder Craig Lanier officiating and Dr. Max Alderman assisting. Interment will be at Bulloch Memorial Gardens.

Memorial contributions may be made to St Jude’s at https://www.stjude.org/.

Friends may sign the online register book at www.joineranderson.com.

Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home & Crematory in Statesboro is in charge of arrangements.





Statesboro Herald, February 5, 2025

Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.



