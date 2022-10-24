Obituary - Mr. James “Jimmy” Thomas Cannady

Mr. James “Jimmy” Thomas Cannady of Statesboro, Georgia, went into the arms of Jesus on Wednesday, October 19, 2022. Jimmy was born in Daisy, Georgia, on July 20, 1943, to Tommy and Sarah Cannady, and grew up in Bulloch County. He graduated from Southeast Bulloch High School and from Swainsboro Technical College. He retired after 42 years with Georgia Power Company. Jim was a kind-hearted, loving gentleman.

He was an avid bowler. He loved baseball, especially the Atlanta Braves, golf and football. He was loved by all and will be greatly missed.

Jimmy is preceded in death by his parents, Sarah and Tommy Cannady, and step-father Franklin Crane.

He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Charlene Miller Cannady, sons Thomas Wayne Cannady (Rikki), and Ashley Miller, grandchildren Kylie Cannady, Karson Cannady, Kenzie Cannady, and Fisher McMillan, great grandson Jaxon Cannady, sisters, Marilyn Page, Mary Anne Kicklighter (Johnny), and Lennie McGowan, step-sisters Debra Ebbing and Deanie Alexander, and several sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law, and many nieces, nephews and cousins.

Visitation will be held on Monday, October 24, 2022 from 1:00 – 3:00 p.m. at Ellabell United Methodist Church.

Funeral service will follow at 3:00 p.m. with Reverend George Archer and Reverend Patrick Brannen officiating.

Burial will be held at Lower Black Creek Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the family has requested memorial contributions be made to Ellabell United Methodist Church Building Fund.

Statesboro Herald, October 22, 2022

