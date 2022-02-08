Obituary - Mr. James I. Hart

Mr. James I. Hart, age 79, passed away under the care of Ogeechee Area Hospice on February 5, 2022.He was a lifelong resident of Bulloch County, where he was a charter member of Bible Baptist Church.By vocation, he was a mechanic and retired from Stringer Tire, but in his spare time, he loved to fish.Mr. Hart was preceded in death by his wife of 55 years, Virginia; his brother, Gene Hart; sister-in-law, Mary Alice Fields; and brothers-in-law, Homer Fields and Mel Mock.He is survived by his sons, Terry (Diana) Hart and Stevie (Becky) Hart; granddaughter, Kayla Hart; brothers, Ray (Kay) Hart, Danny (Tina) Hart, Alan (Gail) Hart; sister, Kay Smith; sisters-in-law, Judy Hart, Mary Sue Collins (Keith Harvey), Willette Mock; brothers-in-law, James (Melita) Collins, Danny Ray (Debra) Collins, Larry Dean (Betty Jo) Collins; and many loving nieces, nephews and cousins.Visitation will be Friday, February 11, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Deal Funeral Directors.The funeral service will be held Saturday, February 12, at 11 a.m. at Bible Baptist Church with Pastor Samuel Cepec officiating.Mr. Hart will lie in repose one hour prior to the service beginning at 10 a.m.Interment will follow at Bulloch Memorial Gardens.Honored to be pallbearers are Larry Jo Collins, DeWayne Collins, Billy Hart, Ken Mock, Brian Smith and Stephen Young.Memorial contributions may be made to the Bible Baptist Family Life Center Fund.Deal Funeral Directors is in charge of arrangements.Statesboro Herald, February 8, 2022Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.



