Obituary - Mr. James Edward “Jimmy” Aldred

BROOKLET, Ga. -- Mr. James Edward “Jimmy” Aldred, age 71, died Thursday, June 18, 2020, at his residence under the care of Ogeechee Area Hospice.The Statesboro native was a 1966 graduate of Statesboro High School. Following his graduation, Jimmy attended Georgia Southern College, where he majored in business education and was a member of Sigma Chi Fraternity. He later served in the U.S. National Guard.Jimmy worked for many years with Hallmark Cards and retired in 2002. He continued to work for 13 additional years for John Knox Village Retirement Facility in Lee’s Summit, Mo.Jimmy and his wife, Linda, lived in Kansas City, Mo., for 24 years before returning to Bulloch County in 2018.He was a member of Brooklet United Methodist Church.Jimmy was preceded in death by his parents, James W. and Miriam Aldred.Surviving are his wife, Linda Zetterower Aldred of Brooklet; two sons and daughters-in-law, Will and Keely Aldred of Hoschton and Kevin and Leslie Aldred of Grain Valley, Mo.; four grandchildren, Finley and Banks Aldred of Hoschton and Charlie and Henry Aldred of Grain Valley, Mo.; a brother and sister-in-law, Bob and Jeannie Aldred of Mobile, Ala.; a nephew and his wife, Mark and Katy Aldred, and their child, Jaxson, all of Mobile, Ala.; and his mother-in-law, Dot Zetterower of Statesboro.A private family service will be held Thursday, June 25, 2020, at 11 a.m. in the chapel of Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home with the Rev. Chip Strickland officiating.A graveside service will follow in Eastside Cemetery, where all are welcome to attend.The family requests that memorial contributions be made to Brooklet United Methodist Church, 201 North Parker Avenue, Brooklet, Georgia 30415.Friends may sign the online register book at www.joineranderson.com.Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home & Crematory of Statesboro is in charge of the arrangements.Statesboro Herald, June 20, 2020Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.



