Obituary - Mr. James David Williams

STATESBORO, Ga. -- Mr. James David Williams, age 76, died on Monday, July 13, 2020, from injuries sustained in an automobile accident.The native and lifelong resident of Bulloch County attended Marvin Pittman High School.He retired from Georgia Southern University after 33 years of service as a mechanic.He loved to watch the Atlanta Braves, Georgia Southern football and spending time with his family. He was known in the area as the “Lawn Mower Man”. He was a member of the Fletcher Memorial Baptist Church.Mr. David was preceded in death by his wife, Barbara Sheffield Williams.Surviving are his daughter and son-in-law, Bridgett and the Rev. Justin Milliken of Talladega, Ala.; a son, Daniel Williams of Statesboro; four grandchildren, Joshua, Elijah, Rachel Milliken and Connor Williams; two sisters and a brother-in-law, Becky and Glynn Collins and Mary Williams of Statesboro. Several nieces and nephews also survive.A private memorial service will be held in the chapel of Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home with the Rev. Chris Fowler officiating. Inurnment will be in Bulloch Memorial Gardens Columbarium.The family requests that memorial contributions be made to Fletcher Memorial Baptist Church, 720 North Main Street, Statesboro, GA 30458.Friends may sign the online register book at www.joineranderson.com.Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home & Crematory of Statesboro is in charge of the arrangements.Statesboro Herald, July 16, 2020

