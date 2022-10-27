Obituary - Mr. James Albert Weaver Jr.

STATESBORO, Ga. -- Mr. James Albert Weaver Jr. passed into rest Thursday, October 20, 2022, at the Brown's Health and Rehabilitation Center.The native of Statesboro, Georgia, was born in Metter, Georgia, to the late James A. and Lorine McCormick Weaver.In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his brothers, Saint Weaver, Leartis Weaver, Thomas "TJ" Weaver, Sherman Weaver and Quinton Weaver.Those left to cherish his memories are: his siblings, Willie James Weaver, Atlanta, Ga.; Annie Lois Smith, Alma Louise Smith and Mary (Ben) Ellis, all of Statesboro, Ga.; Gwendolyn Goodwill, Brunswick, Ga.; and Booker T. Weaver, Zebulon, Ga.; a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.A public viewing will be held from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. Friday, October 28, 2022, at Hill's Mortuary, Inc.The funeral service for Mr. James A. Weaver Jr. will be held Saturday, October 29, 2022, at the Hill's Mortuary Inc. Chapel with the Rev. Maurice Hill officiating. Burial will be in the Lakeside First Baptist Church Cemetery, Metter, Georgia.Final rites have been entrusted to Hill's Mortuary, Inc.Statesboro Herald, October 27, 2022Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.



