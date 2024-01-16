Obituary - Mr. Ivey C. Miller Jr.

BROOKLET, Ga. -- Mr. Ivey C. Miller Jr., age 72, passed away on Sunday, January 14, 2024, at his residence under the care of Ogeechee Area Hospice.

Ivey was born on August 23, 1951, in the Stilson area. He graduated from Southeast Bulloch High School in 1969.

Soon after graduation, he joined the U.S. Army. He served his country in Vietnam from 1971 until 1972, where he was a helicopter crew chief with the 175th Assault Helicopter Company (Outlaws).

After returning from Vietnam, he served the rest of his Army career at Fort Carson in Colorado. After returning home, he served four years in the National Guard.

Following his military career, he was self-employed at Port City Machine Corp. as a co-owner for many years until his retirement in 2016.

Upon his retirement, Ivey enjoyed spending time with his family and friends, traveling, gardening and riding his motorcycle.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Ivey Coleman Miller Sr. and Irene Morris Miller Sparks; two sisters, Inez Miller Conner and Peggy Massey McDonald; his daughter, Tina Miller Wilson; and one son, Steven O’Brien Miller.

He is survived by his wife of 48 years, Elaine Pollard Miller; two daughters, Angie (Billy) Mock and Susan Miller; three grandchildren, Crystal Mock, Chandler Mock, and Ashton Smith; and one great-grandchild, Whitley Rogers, all of which are from Brooklet; as well as many nieces and nephews.

The family will receive visitors on Thursday, January 18, from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. at Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home in Statesboro.

The funeral will be held in the chapel of Joiner-Anderson on Friday, January 19, at 1 p.m. with Chaplain Nick Spletstoser officiating and assisted by Tony Villarruel. George Wayne Pollard will officiate the graveside service. Burial, with military honors, will follow at Lower Lotts Creek Primitive Baptist Church Cemetery.

Pallbearers will be George Wayne Pollard, Emory Pollard, Benny Pollard, Ben Pollard, George David Pollard and Danny Andrews.

The family requests that memorial contributions be made to Ogeechee Area Hospice, P.O. Box 531, Statesboro, GA 30459.

The family would like to express special thanks to the nurses with Ogeechee Area Hospice, and a special caregiver, Skye Marsh, for their loving care given to Mr. Miller.

Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home & Crematory of Statesboro is in charge of the arrangements.





Statesboro Herald, January 17, 2024

