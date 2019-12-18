Obituary - Mr. Ivan Parrish

STATESBORO, Ga. -- Mr. Ivan Parrish, age 68, passed peacefully into rest Monday, December 16, 2019, at his residence. He was a native of Bulloch County, Georgia, and received his formal education from the Bulloch County School System. He was a graduate of the William James High School class of 1969 and attended Savannah State College.Mr. Parrish lived in Detroit, Michigan, for more than 30 years before relocating to Statesboro, Ga. He was a self-employed landscaper and a member of the Bethel Primitive Baptist Church.He is preceded in death by his father, Willie A. Parrish; and a brother, Harold Dean Parrish.He is survived by his mother, Marry A. Parrish, Statesboro, Ga.; a brother and sister-in-law, Gary and Gladys Parrish, Evans, Ga.; aunts, Corine Torrey, Fayetteville, N.C.; Alice Fay Dixon, Port Saint Joe, Fla.; Callie Glenn and Peggy Stallworth, both of Dallas, Texas; a host of nieces, nephew, other relatives and friends.Viewing will begin on Friday from noon until 7 p.m.The funeral service for Mr. Parrish will be held 11 a.m. Saturday at the Bethel Primitive Baptist Church with the pastor, Elder Gary Wallace, officiating. Burial will be in the Bulloch Memorial Gardens.Final rites have been entrusted to Hill’s Mortuary, Inc.Statesboro Herald, December 19, 2019Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.



