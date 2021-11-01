Obituary - Mr. Hugh Russell Hagin

Mr. Hugh Russell Hagin, age 86, died on Monday, November 1st, 2021, at Brown’s Health and Rehab in Statesboro.Hugh was born on November 4th, 1934, to the late Mr. James D. Hagin and Mrs. Ina Marie McElveen Hagin. He was raised in Effingham County and attended Savannah High School. He was a graduate of Georgia Teachers College, now Georgia Southern University, and taught school in Savannah for four years at a middle school.Hugh later worked for Rockwell International for several years and then at Georgia Southern University in Plant Operations as an engineer until his retirement.He was a skilled worker and could fix almost anything. Hugh enjoyed woodworking and restoring furniture and houses.He was preceded in death by his parents, as well as his two brothers, William D. Hagin and Durelle Hagin; and his sister, Doris Jean Hagin Newsome.He is survived by his loving wife of 62 years, Thelma Lula Metzger Hagin; and his two daughters, Darlene Marcella Hagin and Romona Deneane Hagin; as well as several nieces and nephews.The family will receive visitors on Wednesday from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. at Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home in Statesboro.The funeral will be held on Thursday at 11 a.m. in the funeral home chapel. Interment will follow at Cedar Grove Cemetery in Clyo, GA.Friends may sign the online register book at www.joineranderson.com.Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home & Crematory of Statesboro is in charge of arrangements.Statesboro Herald, November 2, 2021Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.



