Obituary - Mr. Horace Ray Jacobs Sr.

STATESBORO, Ga. -- Mr. Horace Ray Jacobs Sr., age 78, died on Thursday, April 7, 2022, at East Georgia Regional Medical Center.The Jasper, Fla., native was a Columbia High School graduate in Lake City, Fla.Mr. Horace worked for several companies, including Girdon Industrial for eight years and as a ship welder for Diamond Construction before moving to Georgia in 1978 and worked with GAF for over 17 years as a millwright mechanic. He also owned and operated a commercial fishing operation in Florida for many years.Mr. Horace loved gardening and riding his side-by-side and four wheeler.He was preceded in death by his parents, Ervin Jacobs and Inez Boone Jacobs; and two children, Linda Kay Jacobs and Carol Cox.Surviving is his wife of 50 years, Sheila Huff Jacobs of Statesboro; two daughters, Karen Harvey of Bloomingdale and Cheryl Hernandez (Julio) of Brandon, Fla.; two sons, Horace Ray Jacobs Jr. (Maria) of Bloomingdale and James Jacobs (Carol) of Rocky Ford, Ga.; a sister, Sandra Jacobs of Lake City, Fla.; nine grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.A visitation will be held on Sunday from 4 p.m. until 6 p.m. at Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home.The funeral service will be held on Monday at 11 a.m. in the chapel of Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home with Pastor Jody Bryant officiating. Interment will be in Bulloch Memorial Gardens.Friends may sign the online register book at www.joineranderson.com.Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home & Crematory of Statesboro is in charge of the arrangements.Statesboro Herald, April 9, 2022

