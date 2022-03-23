Obituary - Mr. Herbert Lockhart

Mr. Herbert Lockhart, age 75, of Brooklet, Ga., passed away on Sunday morning, March 20, 2022, at Heritage Inn Health and Rehabilitation under the care of Affinis Hospice. He was a Bulloch County native.He was a retired farmer.He was preceded in death by his sisters, Annie Mae Robinson, Pearlie Mae Lockhart, Nadine Pryor; and brother, Otis Lockhart.He is survived by his wife, Eloise Lockhart of Brooklet, Ga.; daughter, Renada (Eric) Scott of Ellabell, Ga.; son, Kenneth (Tiffany) Reed of Statesboro, Ga.; sisters, Josephine (Aaron) Lockhart of Brooklet, Ga.; and Jereline Washington of Register, Ga.; brothers, John Lockhart of Brooklet, Ga.; and Doy Lockhart of California. A host of other relatives and friends also survive.A walk-through viewing will be held on Saturday, March 26, 2022, from 2 p.m. until 6 p.m. in the Statesboro Chapel of Craig R. Tremble Funeral Home, Inc.The celebration of life graveside service will be held on Sunday, March 27, 2022, at 2 p.m. at Antioch Baptist Church, 197 Antioch Church Road, Brooklet, GA 30415, with the Rev. Frankie Owens as eulogist.We will adhere to CDC guidelines.The celebration of life service will be live-streamed via Facebook at www.facebook.com/Craig-R-Tremble-Funeral-Homes-Inc.Friends may sign the online register book at www.craigrtremblefuneralhome.com.Final arrangements have been entrusted to Craig R. Tremble Funeral Homes, Inc., Statesboro Chapel, 238 West Main Street, Statesboro, GA 30458.Statesboro Herald, March 24, 2022Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.



