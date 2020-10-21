Obituary - Mr. Henry Thomas “Tommy” Brannen

STATESBORO, Ga. -- Mr. Henry Thomas “Tommy” Brannen, age 67, died Monday evening, October 19, 2020, at his residence.The native and lifelong resident of Bulloch County was born on October 26, 1952, to George and Eloise Brannen.Tommy was a 1970 graduate of Statesboro High School. He was employed for many years with ITT Grinnell and Briggs & Stratton in Statesboro.Tommy had attended Statesboro Primitive Baptist Church.He was preceded in death by his parents, George Mikell Brannen and Eloise Tucker Brannen; and a brother, Mike Brannen.Surviving are his wife, Lynn Bowen Brannen of Statesboro; two daughters and a son-in-law, Jenny and Jeremy Burch of Florida and Angie Presson of Glennville; his grandchildren, Ciarra, Madison, Emma, Nora, Jordan, Dylan, McKensie, Brody and Kennison; a brother and two sisters-in-law, John and Tanja Brannen of Titusville, Fla.; and Julie Brannen of Statesboro; several nieces, nephews and cousins.A graveside service and burial will be held on Thursday, October 22nd, at 2 p.m. in Eastside Cemetery with Chris Bond officiating.The family will receive visitors at the cemetery following the service.For those unable to attend, the service will be live-streamed via Facebook at www.facebook.com/groups/jafhlive.Friends may sign the online register book at www.joineranderson.com.Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home & Crematory of Statesboro is in charge of the arrangements.Statesboro Herald, October 22, 2020Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.



