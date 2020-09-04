Obituary - Mr. Henry LaFayette “Hank” Smith

STATESBORO, Ga. -- Mr. Henry LaFayette “Hank” Smith, age 86, died on September 2, 2020, at his residence. The Brooklet, Georgia, native was the son of the late Lovin and Maggie Chester Smith.He was a graduate of Statesboro High School, where he was inducted into the Athletic Hall of Fame in 1970.Henry served in the National Guard and returned to Statesboro and attended Georgia Teachers College. He served in the U.S. Army from 1956 through 1959.Following his discharge, Hank was a Civil Service employee, working at Cape Sand Blast Air Base for several years and later transferring to Thailand for many years and then to White Sands, New Mexico, working with missile tracking.Following his retirement, he worked with Trans Lux for many years until 1982. He then moved to Otis, Mass., where he owned and operated Maplewood Bed and Breakfast until his retirement in 2005 and returning to Statesboro.Hank was a member of the Statesboro First United Methodist Church and attended Statesboro Primitive Baptist Church.He was an avid clock collector and enjoyed woodworking.Surviving are two nieces, Belinda Campbell Turner and Roger of New Zion, S.C.; and Martha Campbell Cooper of Norcross; a great-nephew and his wife, Harry Joe Campbell and Karan of Summerville, S.C.; and their children, Joel Campbell of Jamestown, S.C.; Jaimee and Matt Rhodes and family of Dorchester, S.C.; grand nieces, Suzanne Huff and Michael of New Zion, S.C.; and their son, Shane McCrea of Manning, S.C.; and Patti Cooper of Metter and her son and wife, Patrick and Jabaria Cartos; and family; and her daughter, Brittany Cooper of Brooklet; and a special friend and caregiver, Sandra Clay of Statesboro.The graveside service and burial will be Saturday, September 5, 2020, at 10 a.m. at Eastside Cemetery with Elder Randy Waters officiating.The family will receive friends following the service.For those desiring to view the service via livestream may do so by joining at https://www.facebook.com/groups/jafhlive/.The family requests that memorial contributions be made to the Statesboro Primitive Baptist Church, 4 south Zetterower Avenue, Statesboro, Georgia 30458; or Alcoholics Anonymous, 409 South College Street, Statesboro, Georgia 30458.Friends may sign the online register book at www.joineranderson.com.Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home & Crematory of Statesboro is in charge of the arrangements.Statesboro Herald, September 5, 2020Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.



