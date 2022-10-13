Obituary - Mr. Henry Earl Jones

PORTAL, Ga. -- Mr. Henry Earl Jones, age 79, died Wednesday, October 12, 2022, at the East Georgia Regional Medical Center in Statesboro.The native and lifelong resident of Bulloch County was a 1962 graduate of Portal High School.Earl owned and operated Earl’s Auto Sales, Trans Oil Service Station, Southeastern Automotive and Earl Jones Rentals until his retirement in 2009.He was a former member of the Statesboro Jaycees, Statesboro Kiwanis Club, Lions Club and member and president for several years of the Bulloch County Sportsman’s Club.Earl was preceded in death by his parents, W.H. “Cooter” Jones and Lottie Bazemore Jones; three sisters, Sara Jo Ennis, Cassie Hughes and Arley Ann Morris; a brother, Julian “J.J.” Jones; and a grandson, Cohen Addison Jones.Surviving are his wife, Erma Jean Bragg Jones of Portal; three sons and a daughter-in-law, Terry and Emma Jones of Statesboro, Kevin Jones of Statesboro and Neil Jones of Augusta; two granddaughters and their spouses, Jennifer and Sheldon Martin and Brittney and Tyler Brown, all of Augusta; three great-grandchildren and two brothers, Jearl Jones of Augusta and Ernest Jones of Norristown. Many nieces and nephews also survive.The family will receive visitors on Saturday, October 15, 2022, from 11 a.m. until 12:30 a.m. at Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home in Statesboro.The funeral service will be at 12:30 p.m. Saturday in the chapel of Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home with Elder Tom Akins officiating, assisted by Chaplain Keith Fordham. Interment will be in Friendship Baptist Church Cemetery.Pallbearers will be Randy Driggers, Neil Hodges, Al Brown, Charlie Rushing, Darrell Morris and Mike McCarty.Honorary pallbearers will be his nephews.Friends may sign the online register book at www.joineranderson.com.Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home & Crematory of Statesboro is in charge of the arrangements.Statesboro Herald, October 14, 2022Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.



