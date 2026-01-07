Obituary - Mr. Henry Clay

Mr. Henry Clay, age 96, passed into eternal rest on January 5, 2026, at Ogeechee Area Hospice. He was born on September 18, 1929, in Dante, Virginia, to the late Henry Clay Sr. and Virginia Hines Clay.

He was a graduate of Coeburn High School in Coeburn, Virginia. After graduation, Henry attended Virginia Polytech Institute and was a member of the Core of Cadets while studying there.

After three years there, he joined the U.S. Army, serving his country for four years active duty while attaining officer status. He then joined the Reserve for another 16 years and earned the rank of lieutenant colonel, retiring after 20 years.

Henry wasn’t completely satisfied with not completing college, so he re-entered classes at VPI and completed a degree in horticulture. To earn his master’s degree in horticulture-floriculture, he transferred to the University of Georgia. Upon completion of that degree, he was employed with the school for the blind, taught at University of Tennessee and at Clemson. With God being his guide, a job position came available with Georgia Extension as a state specialist.

The rest is history. He was first in Savannah and then he finished out his life in Statesboro, retiring after 30 years.

While employed for the extension service, fostering his love for horticulture and Statesboro, he devoted his spare time to the tree board for 40 years and the City of Statesboro beautification commission. He also shared his expertise with Georgia Southern University.

After retiring from the extension service, he consulted with McCorkle’s Nursery and Garden Center. During this period, he opened custom landscaping, which he designed and maintained up until his death. His work can be seen all around the city and county.

At the age of 90, he entered arborist school and attained his arborist accreditation.

He was of the Primitive Baptist faith, where he enjoyed tireless efforts of beautifying the church grounds.

Henry was preceded in death by parents, Henry Clay Sr. and Virginia Hines Clay; his first wife, Evelyn Haney Clay; his brother and sister-in-law, William Dudley Clay and Clara; his two sons, Henry Franklin Clay (Hank) and Brian Ray Howell.

He is survived by his loving wife of 35 years, Sandra Deloach Clay; his sister, Mary Miller; his children, Marty Clay (Anne), Dr. Anna Belue, Heidi Rachels (Charles), Jason Whitfield (Andrea); and daughter-in-law, Shelly Howell. He enjoyed being Papa to 22 grandchildren and eight great-grands; a special cousin, Frank Clay; as well as several nieces and nephews.

The family will receive visitors on Thursday, January 8th, from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. at Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home.

A celebration of life will be Friday, January 9th, at 2 p.m. at Statesboro Primitive Baptist Church with Elder Randy Waters officiating. A private burial will take place at Bulloch Memorial Gardens.

The family requests that memorial contributions be made to Statesboro Primitive Baptist Church, 4 South Zetterower Avenue, Statesboro, GA 30458; or to Ogeechee Area Hospice, P.O. Box 531, Statesboro, GA 30459.

Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home & Crematory is in charge of arrangements.





Statesboro Herald, January 8, 2026

