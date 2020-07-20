Obituary - Mr. Harold “David” Jones

HEPHZIBAH, AUGUSTA, SPRINGFIELD, Ga. -- Mr. Harold “David” Jones, age 76, died on Saturday, July 18, 2020, at the Ogeechee Area Hospice inpatient facility in Statesboro.David retired from the Augusta Diversion Center as a counselor in 1998, due to disabilities following a massive stroke.He was preceded in death by his parents, Harold “Tag” Jones and Margarett Turner Jones; his wife Mary Anne; a brother, Gary Jones; and his uncle, Richard Sconyers.David is survived by his brother and sister-in-law, Henry and Cathy Jones, who have been his caregivers for 22 years. He is also survived by a very special aunt, Ollie Burt Sconyers; lifelong and faithful friends, Allen Glover, Wayne Johnson, Gloria Johnson and Betty Glover; and other family members.A private graveside service and burial will be in the Hephzibah City Cemetery.Friends may sign the online register book at www.joineranderson.com.Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home & Crematory of Statesboro is in charge of the arrangements.Statesboro Herald, July 21, 2020Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.



