Obituary - Mr. H. C. “Bud” Abbott

Mr. H.C. “Bud” Abbott, age 98, passed away Friday, October 16, 2020, in Statesboro, Georgia. He was a loving husband, father and grandfather.In World War II, he enlisted in the Aviation Cadet Program and was trained as a reconnaissance pilot, flying P-38s and P-51s in the Asiatic-Pacific. He received six bronze stars in the Pacific Theater and one bronze star for the Philippine liberation.After WWII ended, he returned to Savannah, Georgia, and married Virginia Parker.He was called back to active duty for the Korean Conflict, where he trained fighter pilots to fly F-80s for reconnaissance missions in Korea.In 1952, he moved to Statesboro, Georgia, where he owned and operated Statesboro Electric Motor Service until his retirement.He was proud to be a continuous member of the American Legion for 72 years.He was preceded in death by his wife of 66 years, Virginia Abbott.He is survived by his two daughters, Carolyn Cox (Charles), Valdosta, Georgia; Susan Abbott, Statesboro, Georgia; and one granddaughter, Windy Hodges, Atlanta, Georgia.A private burial was held Monday, October 19, 2020, in Eastside Cemetery in Statesboro.Memorial contributions may be made to a charity of your choice.Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home of Statesboro, Georgia, was in charge of arrangements.Statesboro Herald, October 20, 2020

Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.