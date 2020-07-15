Obituary - Mr. Gordon Burns

STATESBORO, Ga. -- Mr. Gordon Burns, age 83, died Tuesday, July 14, 2020, at his residence following a brief illness.The Tattnall County native was a 1954 graduate of Collins High School. Gordon joined the U.S. Air Force and served from 1958 until his discharge in 1962. He was the recipient of the Air Force Longevity Service Award and a Good Conduct Medal.Following his military service, Gordon began his career in sales until his retirement in 1995.Gordon married Minnie “Kitty” Wells on October 28, 1956, and the two made their home in the Savannah and Richmond Hill areas until 1996, when they purchased their RV. They traveled to 46 of the 50 states until 2005, when they made Statesboro their home.Gordon loved people and the opportunity to visit and socialize. He returned to the sales industry by joining the Ellis Travel Trailers Inc. He enjoyed going to work each day and getting to visit with co–workers and customers.He was a member of Emit Grove Baptist Church.Gordon loved his family, but above all, he loved the Lord.He was preceded in death by his wife, Kitty Burns.Surviving are his daughters and sons-in-law, Sheryl and David Collison of Pooler and Lisa and Rusty Gasser of Gainesville; his grandchildren, Stephanie Campbell (Chris), Charles Collison, Braelen Gasser (Merrilee) and Cullen Gasser (Kiley); his great-grandchildren, Violet Collison, Ford Gasser, Ashlyn Campbell, Emma Campbell and Katie Campbell; and his sister, Thelma Watson (Bobby).Visitation will be Friday, July 17, 2020, from 10 a.m. until 11a .m. at Emit Grove Baptist Church with all social distancing guidelines in place.The funeral service will follow the visitation at 11 a.m. with the Rev. Tim Huffingham officiating. A private graveside service and burial will be in Bulloch Memorial Gardens.Pallbearers will be Paul Carroll, Harry Wachniak, Charles Collison, Ridge Carroll, Cullen Gasser, David Collison and Russell Gasser.The family requests that memorial contributions be made to Emit Grove Baptist Church Building Fund, 1567 Emit Grove Road, Statesboro, GA 30458.Friends may sign the online register book at www.joinernaderson.com.Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home & Crematory of Statesboro is in charge of the arrangements.Statesboro Herald, July 16, 2020Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.



