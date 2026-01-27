Obituary - Mr. Glenn Jarret Nessmith

STATESBORO, GA. – Mr. Glenn Jarret Nessmith was born in Savannah, Ga., on September 21, 1978, and entered into the presence of our Lord and Savior on January 22, 2026. He was then – and every day since – has been a blessing to his family and friends. As some have said, he was the “glue” that held his large extended family together. He loved his family and friends with his whole heart and he was well loved in return.

Jarret slipped away from this world into heaven after a courageous battle with cancer. He always kept the faith that he could overcome this disease here on earth, but instead found perfect healing with those who have gone on before him.

Jarret and wife, Casey, fought this battle together with love, faith and determination.

Jarret was a 1997 graduate of Bulloch Academy and attended Ogeechee Tech. Jarret grew up attending First Baptist Church of Statesboro. He was a baptized believer and in most recent years found a home with Connection Church.

Jarret was an avid outdoorsman at work and play. He grew and found his heart’s desire on the Nessmith Family Farm. He was also a certified residential real estate appraiser for 26 years with Hulsey Johnston Appraisal Services, Inc.

He enjoyed cooking and entertaining his friends at the “shop”, where he was fondly known as Jitterbug Jarret. His favorite holiday was the Nessmith “extended” family Thanksgiving celebration at Granny Allen’s house each year.

Jarret grew up playing as a little boy and learned to hunt at Thompson Pasture Hunting Club and later at Sinkhole Club and with “his boys” at the Portal Hunting Club and the Fuzzy Hunting Club.

He absolutely loved to eat. He not only enjoyed good old home-style meals, but was a “try anything” kind of guy.

Jarret was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Cleo and EK Bell; his paternal grandfather, Ben Grady Nessmith; and his most beloved grandmother, Margaret Allen Nessmith; grandparents, M.C. and Louise Hulsey and PD and Willie Fowler.

Left to love and cherish his life and memory are his loving wife and faithful companion, Casey Yelverton Nessmith; his legacy and precious boys, Evan Matthew Nessmith, Connor Chase Nessmith; and sweet bonus daughter, Kyla Morrison, and her companion, Kyler Deason; his mother-in-law, Jana Morrison, and her companion, John Bailey; and his children’s mother, Laura Matthews Nessmith. Remaining here forever in our hearts are his parents, Terri and Marion Hulsey, Glenn and Cynthia Nessmith; his sister and brother-in-law, Barrie and Chris Wiggins; and their girls, Lauren, and her husband, Kam Beckham, and Lilly Wiggins. He leaves behind his large extended Nessmith and Hulsey family that loved him dearly.

No one can replace his precious soul in our lives and we pray that we will be with Jarret in the presence of our Lord one day.

The visitation will be held on Wednesday from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. at Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home.

The funeral service will be held Thursday at 11 a.m. at Connection Church Statesboro with Pastor Brandon Williams and Pastor Steve Cleary officiating.

He will lie in state from 10 a.m. until 11 a.m.

Interment will be in Brannen Cemetery.

Pallbearers, at his request, will be Jason Brannen, Michael Smith, Jason Whitfield, Weston Nessmith, David Sigman, Andy Colson, John Underwood and Kyler Deason.

Honorary pallbearers will be members of the Portal Hunting Club and Fuzzy Hunting Club.

The family requests that memorial contributions be made to the St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959.

Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home & Crematory is in charge of the arrangements.





Statesboro Herald, January 27, 2026

