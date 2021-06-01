Obituary - Mr. Gerald Bennie Ausley

Mr. Gerald Bennie Ausley, age 81, died on Thursday May 27th 2021 at his home under the care of Bethany Hospice. Gerald was born on March 31st 1940 in Angier, NC to the late Mr. Knox Ausley and Mrs. Nora Topps Ausley. Gerald was raised in N.C. but had lived in Bulloch County for the last 15 years.

He worked as a truck driver and enjoyed fishing and flying airplanes in his free time. Gerald was preceded in death by both his parents, his brothers, J.C. Ausley, Edward Ausley, Bobby Ausley, and Lindell Ausley, and his sister, Jean Carron.

He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Dorothy Ausley, his son, Mark Ausley, his daughter, Donna McBride, his six grandchildren, and seven great-grandchildren, his brothers, Cecil Ausley and Sam Ausley, and two sisters, Hazel Wood and Ruth Barbour.

A memorial service will be held on Sunday at 2:00pm at Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home in Statesboro with Chaplain Samuel Watkins officiating. The family will receive visitors following the service.

Statesboro Herald, May 29, 2021

