Obituary - Mr. George Walter Williams Jr.

NEVILS, Ga. -- Mr. George Walter Williams Jr., age 92, died Saturday, January 14, 2023, at Evans Memorial Hospital in Claxton.The Bulloch County native was a 1950 graduate of Nevils High School. While in school, he played basketball and was proud of winning the State Championship one year.Following his graduation, George worked various jobs and farmed. He later became a licensed insurance agent and began working with Interstate Life.George retired from American General Life Insurance Company at the age of 57. He continued to farm the remainder of his life.Before his marriage to his first wife Helen, George was a caregiver to his parents and an uncle.George was a member of Trinity Baptist Church, where he was a member of the Roscoe Roberts Sunday School Class.He was a member of Thompson Pasture Hunting Club, Mill Branch Hunting Club and Groveland Hunting Club.He was also a member of the Screven County Marine Rescue Squad.In his free time, George enjoyed bluegrass music, camping, fishing, hunting and playing cards.George was preceded in death by his parents, George Washington Williams and Margaret Beulah Mikell Williams; his first wife, the mother of his children, Ruth Helen "Sprig" Davis Williams; two grandsons, Travis Michael Williams and Barry Lamar Beasley; five brothers and five sisters.Surviving are his wife, Louise Sims Williams of Black Creek; a daughter, Donna W. Beasley; three sons and daughters-in-law, W. Michael and Nancy Williams, J. David and Debbie Williams and Jeffrey and Lea Williams, all of Nevils; a special son-in-law, Randy L. Beasley (Kelli) of Nevils; six grandchildren, Lori, Becky, Cody, Calob, Austin and Allyson; three stepchildren, Gwen and Harold Conley, Barry and Polly Sims and Dale and Iris Sims, all of Black Creek; three stepgrandchildren, Ashley, Alicia and Joe; and special friends, Jerel and Wanda Hughes. Many great-grandchildren also survive.The family will receive visitors on Tuesday from p.m. until 2:30 p.m. at Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home in Statesboro.The funeral service will follow the visitation at 2:30 p.m. in the chapel of Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home with the Rev. Joe Eason officiating, Interment will follow in Bulloch Memorial Gardens.Pallbearers will be Austin Williams, David Culberson, Lon Davis, B.J. Sims, Ashley Conley and Derrelle Conley.Honorary pallbearers will be past and present members of Thompson Pasture Hunting Club.The family requests that memorial contributions be made to Trinity Baptist Church, 1172 Nevils Denmark Road, Nevils, Georgia 31321.Statesboro Herald, January 17, 2023




