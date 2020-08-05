Obituary - Mr. George Howard McClure

Mr. George Howard McClure, age 94, passed away at The Gardens at Southern Manor in Statesboro, Georgia, on Monday, August 3, 2020.He was born on October 20, 1925, in Augusta, Illinois, to Thomas and Edith Duggar McClure, but had lived in Bulloch County since 1994.Mr. McClure was a graduate of Indiana State University, earning a master’s degree in education and consequently teaching industrial arts for more than 40 years in the Indiana school system. He also taught drivers education for over 30 years at Griffith High School in Indiana.Mr. McClure had enjoyed being a member of the Kiwanis Club since 1995. He loved people and never met a stranger. He especially loved his church family at Pittman Park United Methodist Church, where he had been a member since 1995.Mr. McClure had a love for vintage things, and his hobbies included restoring cars and wooden trunks.Mr. McClure is survived in loving memory by his beloved wife of 64 years, Eva McClure; his son, Howard McClure (Bobbi Allen); grandchildren, Paige McClure, Emily McClure, Kyle McClure, Amanda Holt (Andrew) and Sarah Ferguson; a great-grandson, Lucas English; a nephew, Randy Porter; and his nieces, Toni Koval (Joe) and Sheryle Yount (Bart).A memorial service honoring Mr. McClure's life will be held at a future date.In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in his honor to the Kiwanis Club of Statesboro.Deal Funeral Directors is in charge of arrangements.www.dealfuneraldirectors.com.Statesboro Herald, August 6, 2020Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.



