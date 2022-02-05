Obituary - Mr. Gary Wayne Iler

Mr. Gary Wayne Iler, age 66, died December 8, 2021.The Bulloch County native was the son of Mrs. Arleta Iler and the late Mr. Robert D. Iler.He was a graduate of Oakridge Florida High School in Hinesville, Ga.He was retired from Coastal EMC in Midway, Ga., and was of the Baptist faith and an avid fisherman.He was preceded in death by an infant daughter, Rebecca Diane; and maternal grandparents, Arlie and Ruby Futch; and paternal grandparents, Harper and Effie Iler.Surviving are his wife, Diane Iler, of many years; a son, Ronald Dillon Iler; and a daughter, Angela Chambers; his brother, Robert Stephen Iler; five grandchildren, six great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.A memorial service for Mr. Gary Wayne Iler will be held on Sunday, February 6, 2022, starting at 1 p.m. at the Nevils United Methodist Church Fellowship Hall on 8351 Nevils Groveland Road with the Rev. Rus Black officiating.Friends my sign the online register book at www.joineranderson.com.Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home & Crematory of Statesboro is in charge of the arrangements.Statesboro Herald, February 5, 2022Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.



