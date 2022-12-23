Obituary - Mr. Franklin Marcus “Frank” Britt

BROOKLET, Ga. -- Mr. Franklin Marcus “Frank” Britt, age 52, died Thursday, December 22, 2022, at the East Georgia Regional Medical Center in Statesboro.The native of Hahira, Georgia, was a 1989 graduate of Turner County High School in Ashburn, Georgia. Following his graduation, Frank attended Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College in Tifton, where he graduated with an associate degree in sports medicine. He later attended Georgia Southern University.Frank owned and operated Brittscapes Lawn and Landscaping Company for over 20 years. Following his landscaping business, Frank drove trucks, recently working for KAT Trucking.However, his passion was officiating high school football with his crew over the past 25 years and being a member of GHSA.Frank was married to his high school sweetheart and the girl next door.Above all, he loved his family and was a dedicated father, never missing his children’s sporting events. He was their biggest fan.Frank is survived by his wife of 26 years, Jolie Applewhite-Britt of Brooklet; two children, Emma Madison Britt and Lawson Carter Britt of Brooklet; his mother, Janice Little of Ashburn; four brothers, Robert Padgett, Zim Padgett, Tommy Padgett and Steve Padgett; one sister, Dianne Head; his father-in-law, James Applewhite of Ashburn; and a brother-in-law, Todd Applewhite.The family will receive visitors Monday from 1 p.m. until the funeral hour at Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home in Statesboro.The funeral will follow at 2 p.m. in the chapel of Joiner-Anderson.The family requests that memorial contributions be sent to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.Friends may sign the online register book at www.joineranderson.com.Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home & Crematory of Statesboro is in charge of arrangements.Statesboro Herald, December 24, 2022Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.



