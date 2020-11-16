Obituary - Mr. Frank Davis Jr.

Mr. Frank Davis Jr., age 41, passed away on Monday, November 9, 2020, in Statesboro, Georgia.He was born on July 16, 1979, in Augusta, Georgia, to Barbara Davis and Frank Davis Sr.Raised in Statesboro, Ga., Frank Davis Jr. received his formal education from the Bulloch County Public School System. He was a forklift operator at Home Depot, where he was employed for five years.He leaves to cherish his memory: his loving wife, Kadeshea Davis of Statesboro, Ga.; his daughter, Fallynn Davis of Statesboro, Ga.; his son, K'den Periche of Portal, Ga.; his mother, Barbara Davis (Lewis Roberson III) of Statesboro, Ga.; his father, Frank Davis Sr. (Diane Williams) of Valdosta, Ga.; sisters, Arrish Davis of Vidalia, Ga.; Nikki Davis of Statesboro, Ga.; and Shanice Alston of Atlanta, Ga.; two brothers, Dementris Davis (Mendy Hines) of Statesboro, Ga.; and Tremaine Alston (Shaleanyah Alston) of Savannah, Ga.; his aunt, Yolanda German of Homestead, Fla.; his uncles, Timothy German of Statesboro, Ga.; Antonio German of Milledgeville, Ga.; and Styles Davis of Valdosta, Ga.; his special brother, Montrell Jones of Statesboro, Ga.; and a host of other relatives and friends.A walk-through viewing will be held on Wednesday, November 18, 2020, from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Hill’s Mortuary, Inc., in Statesboro.The graveside service and burial will be held 1 p.m. November 19, 2020, in the Bulloch Memorial Gardens with Pastor Donald Chavers Jr. officiating.Final rites have been entrusted to A.L. Spaulding Barnes Funeral Home in McRae, Georgia.Statesboro Herald, November 17, 2020Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.



