Obituary - Mr. Eugene Johnson

Mr. Eugene Johnson was born January 17, 1938, to the late Rufus and Mary Ann Crawford Johnson in Bulloch County, Georgia.He received his formal education in the Bulloch County School System and at an early age, joined Antioch Missionary Baptist Church, Brooklet, Georgia.Eugene was united in holy matrimony to Francis Walker Johnson for 65 years. He was employed by the Turf Farm until his retirement.Eugene was preceded in death by seven siblings.Eugene leaves to cherish his loving memories: wife, Francis Johnson; children, James Eason, Mary Mikell (Edward Lee) and Ray Walker; brother, Brantley Johnson; sister, Mae Liza Smith; aunt, Sara Farrell; brother-in-law, Frank Walker; sister-in-law, Georgia Hayward; grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends.The celebration of life service for Mr. Eugene Johnson will be held Saturday, February 5, 2022, at 11 a.m. at Agape Worship Center, Statesboro, Georgia, with the Rev. Delmons White, eulogist; Burial will be in Bulloch Memorial Gardens.A walk-through viewing will be held on Friday, February 4, 2022, from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. in the James R. Barnes Mortuary Chapel.This is being made as a courtesy announcement of James R. Barnes Mortuary in Statesboro.Professional Services entrusted to Blankumsee, Thomas & Wright Funeral Services of Quitman, Georgia.Statesboro Herald, February 3, 2022Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.



