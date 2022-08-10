Obituary - Mr. Ernest Hancock

Mr. Ernest Hancock passed away on August 9, 2022, at The Gardens at Southern Manor in Statesboro, Ga.He was born to the late Berle E. Sr. and Evelyn Brinson Hancock in Mulkey Hospital, Millen, Ga.Ernest was raised in Rocky Ford and attended grammar school in Rocky Ford and graduated from Screven County High School, where he lettered in football. He attended South Georgia College in Douglas and had returned home, where he was employed with the railroad as a fireman and retired as a locomotive engineer after 43 years.He loved spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren, and was an avid supporter of Alabama football.He was a member of the Rocky Ford Baptist Church, where he served as an usher and Sunday school treasurer.He is preceded in death by his parents, grandson, Hunter Allen Forehand; sister-in-law, Dottie Hancock; and a brother-in-law, Sonny Hunnicutt.He is survived by his loving wife, Christine Daughtry Hancock; his daughters and sons-in-law; Cheri Hancock (John) Smoak and Samantha Hancock (Ernie) Woods; grandchildren, Hannah Forehand and Averi Grace Forehand, all of Rocky Ford; a brother, Berle Hancock Jr. of Green Cove Springs, Fla.; sisters, Shirley Hunnicutt and Marie (Johnny) Reese, both of Thomson; and sisters-in-law, Billie (Floyd) Miller of Garfield and Bennie (Lenton) Daughtry of Rocky Ford.The funeral service will be held on Thursday, August 11, 2022, at 4 p.m. at the Rocky Ford Baptist Church with Pastor Wayne Bragg officiating.The family will receive friends for an hour prior to the service.Interment will follow in the Daughtry Family Cemetery at 16948 Old River Road North, Rocky Ford, GA 30461.Pallbearers will be Robby Dixon, Sean Dixon, Michael Johnston, Robert Roundtree, Weston Rountree, John Smoak and Ernie Woods.Honorary pallbearers will be the members of the Rocky Ford Baptist Church Senior Men’s Class.In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial contributions be made to the Rocky Ford Baptist Church Building Fund, P.O. Box 36, Rocky Ford, GA 30455.Friends may sign the online register at www.joineranderson.com.Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home, Screven Chapel is in charge of all arrangements.Statesboro Herald, August 11, 2022Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.



