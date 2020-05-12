Obituary - Mr. Ennis Warner

On Friday, May 08, 2020, Mr. Ennis Warner entered into eternal rest after a brief illness at the Augusta University Medical Center.Deacon Ennis Warner was born March 2, 1953, to the late Mr. Charlie Warner Sr. and the late Mrs. Vallie Burton Warner. At an early age, he joined Willow Springs Baptist Church, where he faithfully served as chairman deacon and Sunday school teacher.A graveside service will be conducted 3 p.m. Saturday, May 16, 2020, in the Willow Springs Baptist Church Cemetery with the Rev. Joel Davis officiating.All requirements for COVID-19 must be observed at the graveside service. The distance requirement of six feet must be observed at all times.Whitaker Funeral Home of Metter in charge of arrangements.Statesboro Herald, May 14, 2020Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.



