Obituary - Mr. Emanuel Thompson Sr.

Mr. Emanuel Thompson Sr., age 79, of Statesboro, Ga., passed away on Sunday, July 2, 2023, at Pine View Care Center, Sylvania, Ga.

He was a Bulloch County native and self-employed with Emanuel Thompson Painting Company until he retired in November of 2014.

Emanuel was a member of Piney Grove Missionary Baptist Church, where he served as a trustee. He was also a member of Sandbridge Community Hunting Club and Georgia Southern University Booster Club.

He leaves to cherish memories with his wife, Margaret Thompson, Statesboro, Ga.; children, Emanuel Thompson Jr., Lutethia Thompson Byrd, Jeffery (Jerwanda) Thompson and Keena (Tyrone) Cone, all of Statesboro, Ga.; sisters, Almarita Brown, Emma Lou (Arthur) Littles and Marie Bacon, all of Hagan, Ga.; Lisa (Johnathan) Martin of Port St. Lucie, Fla.; Doris Lambert of Fort Lauderdale, Fla.; Mary Alice (Robert) Smith of Claxton, Ga.; Mildred (Rufus) Brown of Manassas, Ga.; and Margaret Tremble of Phoenix, Ariz.; brothers, George (Arabell) Thompson of Statesboro, Ga.; James Murray of Hagan, Ga.; and Michael (Elizabeth) Murray of Claxton, Ga.; sisters-in-law, Joyce Thompson and Sarah Thompson, both of St. Petersburg, Fla.; 13 grandchildren and two great-grandchildren; and a host of other relatives and friends.

Visitation will be held on Friday, July 07, 2023 from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. at Craig R. Tremble Funeral Home Chapel, 238 West Main Street, Statesboro, GA 30458.

A celebration of life service will be held on Saturday, July 08, 2023, at 11 a.m. at Miller Grove Missionary Baptist Church, 7829 Georgia Highway 24, Statesboro, GA 30461 with the Rev. Morris Reddrick as eulogist. Interment will be at Piney Grove Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery, 1579 Bragan Road, Statesboro, GA 30458.

We will adhere to CDC guidelines.

Statesboro Herald, July 6, 2023

