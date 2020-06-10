Obituary - Mr. Eliot K. Smith “Kenny Hendley”

STATESBORO, Ga. -- Mr. Eliot K. Smith “Kenny Hendley”, age 61, passed into rest on Sunday, June 7, 2020, at the East Georgia Regional Medical Center.The Bulloch County native was the son of the late Lawton “L.W.” Hendley and Genester Smith Pittmon. He was educated in the public school system of Bulloch County and a 1977 graduate of the Statesboro High School. He was of the Baptist faith.He leaves memories to be cherished by: his loving mother, Genester Pittmon, Statesboro, Ga.; siblings, Michael Hendley, Riverdale, Ga.; Tina Hendley and Elgin Lee, both of Statesboro, Ga.; aunts, Alma Hendley, Betty (James) Clifton and Alzena McGrady, all of Statesboro, Ga.; several nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.A public visitation will be held Friday evening from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Hill’s Mortuary, Inc.Final disposition will be by cremation.Final rites have been entrusted to Hill’s Mortuary, Inc.Statesboro Herald, June 11, 2020Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.



