Obituary - Mr. Edwin W. “Bud” Odom

Mr. Edwin W. “Bud” Odom, 93, passed away at his home surrounded by his family on Thursday, March 30, 2023, under care of Gentiva Hospice.

Bud moved to Sylvania in 1959 from Cordele, Ga., and was employed at White Stag for 30 years until his retirement.

He was a member of the Sylvania First Baptist Church, the Mack Thompson Sunday School Class and had served as greeter and elevator operator for the church.

He was the skipper of the Screven County Marine Rescue Squad and an avid outdoorsman. He loved hunting and fishing, and was a member of the Mayfield Hunting Club.

He took great pride in cooking for the members of the hunting club and his church family, as well as driving his Bronco.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Walter Hill and Edna Elizabeth White Odom; brothers, Marvin Odom and Elzie Odom; a sister, Mary Powell; and his son, Larry F. Lee.

He is survived by his loving wife, Dorothy Brower Lee Odom; son, Bobby Lee; daughter, Debbie L. (George) Robbins; grandchildren, Tara L. (Matt) Marsh and Gerren C. (Jessica) Robbins; great-grandchildren, Gentry Saxon, Reese Robbins and LaraLee Marsh; and his siblings, Joe Odom, Sammy Lee (Diane) Odom; and several nieces and nephews.

The funeral service was held on Saturday, April 1, 2023, at 3 p.m. at the Screven Chapel of Joiner-Anderson with the Rev. Clint Sheppard, the Rev. Wayne Ayer and the Rev. Dr. Charlie Cooper officiating.

The family received friends from 1 p.m. until 3 p.m. at the funeral home.

Pallbearers were Roger Cleland, Phil Ayers, Jimmy Griner, Ronnie Hill, Kenny Odom, Gerren Robbins and Matt Marsh.

Honorary pallbearers were all members of the Mack Thompson Sunday School Class, Greg Mallard, Boykin Stuart, Tom Avret, Tom Nigg, Deanne Griffin and Doris Jolly.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the First Baptist Church of Sylvania, P.O. Box 318, Sylvania, GA 30467; or to St. Jude’s Children Hospital at https://www.stjude.org/.

Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home, Screven Chapel is in charge of all arrangements.





Statesboro Herald, April 3, 2023

