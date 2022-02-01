Obituary - Mr. Douglas Wayne Brooks

PORTAL, Ga. -- Mr. Douglas Wayne Brooks, age 72, died on Friday, January 28th, at the Ogeechee Area Hospice inpatient facility.The Alexander City, Ala., native was a graduate of Benjamin Russell High School.Following high school, he served in the United States Air Force for four years, having served in the Vietnam War.Following his service, he then served in the Air National Guard for 22 years and retired as a master sergeant in 1994.He retired as a construction foreman for Cox Communications for 20 years. He was also a master electrician.He enjoyed hunting and fishing and was a member of the First Baptist Church in Portal.Mr. Brooks was preceded in death by his father, Earl Brooks; and his son, Thomas Wayne Brooks.Surviving is his wife of 26 years, Caroline Brannen Brooks of Portal; his mother, Betty Sims Brooks of Lineville, Ala.; two daughters, Denise Sutherland of Macon, Ga.; and Stephanie (Jason) Fields of Portal; two sisters, Pat (Rickie) Cotney of Ashland, Ala.; and Becky Sanders of Millbrook, Ala.; six grandchildren, Kyle (Maggie) Brooks, Mckayla (Cain) Wells, David Hall, Madison Hall, Austin Sutherland and Grace Fields; three great-grandchildren, Catherine Brooks, Olivia Wells and Theodore Brooks. Several nieces and nephews also survive.A graveside memorial service and burial will be held on Tuesday, February 1st, at 11 a.m. in Bulloch Memorial Gardens with the Rev. Don Berry officiating.A visitation will follow the service.The family requests that memorial contributions be made to Ogeechee Area Hospice, P.O. Box 531, Statesboro, GA 30459; or to the First Baptist Church, 204 Baptist Street, Portal GA 30450.Friends may sign the online register book at www.joineranderson.com.Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home & Crematory of Statesboro is in charge of the arrangements.Statesboro Herald, February 1, 2022Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.



