Obituary - Mr. Donald Marshall “Don” Sink

Mr. Donald Marshall "Don" Sink, age 85, died on Wednesday, November 9th, 2022, at his home under the care of Ogeechee Area Hospice.Don was born on November 23rd, 1936m in High Point, N.C., to the late Noad A. Sink and Riby Virginia Hinkle Sink.He served in the United States Navy during the Korean War from 1954 until 1958.Don and his wife, Rosalie, lived in Newport News, Va., and in Winston-Salem, N.C., before moving to Statesboro, Ga., in 1980.He worked for Brooks Instrument in Statesboro until his retirement.Don loved gospel music, traveling and watching sports.In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his first wife of 53 years, Rosalie H. Sink.He is survived by his wife, Dorothy Workman Sink; his son and daughter-in-law, Steve and Shan Sink of Statesboro; his daughter and son-in-law, Lynne and Byron Hedrick of Winston-Salem, N.C.; his grandchildren, Cory Sink, Christina Lillefloren, Kayla Harville, Stephen (Meredith) Hedrick and Jacob Hedrick; his great-grandchildren, Luke Cribbs, Mason Gervin and Makia Gervin; as well as many in-laws and nieces and nephews.A private service will be held at a later date.




