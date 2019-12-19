Obituary - Mr. Don Sikes

Following a long and valiant battle with Parkinson's, Mr. Don Sikes, age 83, passed away Wednesday, December 18, 2019, at home surrounded by his family. Born in Savannah, Georgia, Mr. Sikes spent his childhood in Metter, Georgia, before marrying the love of his life and moving to Effingham County.Mr. Sikes attended both high school and junior college at Georgia Military College. Following a brief (and unhappy) stint at Georgia Tech, Don moved to Athens (Go Dawgs!) and later graduated from the University of Georgia with a Bachelor of Science in accounting.He began his career at Kaiser Chemicals in Savannah, where he met his wife, Betty (Allen). He later worked at Hunt Wesson Foods as the senior accountant until its closing in 1996. Mr. Sikes finished his "official" work career with the Effingham County Board of Education in 2005.He was an active member of his church, Laurel Hill Lutheran, serving through the years on the church council as both chairman and treasurer. His dedication to the church was also shown through his service as Sunday school superintendent.Mr. Sikes' strong work ethic was evident in his contributions to many organizations including Effingham Academy during its years of operation. Known for his patience, Mr. Don served as a volunteer girls' softball coach with the Effingham County Recreation Department for many years during his daughters' youth.He was a proud 50-plus year member of the Springfield Masonic Lodge. And his giving spirit was shown through his donation of well over 100 gallons of blood through the American Red Cross during his lifetime.His children and grandchildren knew him as the man who could fix anything. He loved woodworking and "puttering" in his shop. His artistic talents were evident in his woodworking skills, beautiful singing voice and distinctive handwriting.Mr. Sikes enjoyed being outdoors and maintained an immaculate yard throughout the years. Not one to sit still, he loved to fish, play tennis and cheer on his grandchildren at their many events. His "sharp" mind was evident in his competitive spirit when playing with his bridge club.Mr. Sikes was a kind and thoughtful man who put the needs of others before his own. He had a quick wit and dry sense of humor that will be greatly missed.He was preceded in death by his parents, J.D. and Sadie Mae Sikes.Survivors include his wife of 52 years, Betty (Allen) Sikes; daughters, Holly (Tim) Usher and Donna (Buddy) Holder; grandchildren, Hillary (Ray) Stone, Cara (Justin) Moore, Sophie Usher, Robbie Holder, Brady Holder, Lynnesy Holder and Eli Usher; great-grandchildren, Max and Kellan Stone; a brother, Charles (Cynthia) Sikes; two brothers-in-law, Lamar (Bobbie) Allen and Tommy (Kathy) Allen; and numerous nieces and nephews.Visitation will be Friday, December 20, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the funeral home.The funeral service will be Saturday, December 21, at 11 a.m. at Laurel Hill Lutheran Church. Interment will follow in the church cemetery.Memorial contributions may be made to the Michael J. Fox Foundation (michaeljfox.org); or the Sikes Brothers Endowed Scholarship, Office of College Relations, Georgia Military College, Attn: Sally Thrower, 201 East Greene Street, Milledgeville, Georgia 31061.Thomas C. Strickland & Sons Funeral Home, Effingham Chapel, (912) 754-6421.Statesboro Herald, December 21, 2019Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.



