Obituary - Mr. Dennis Lamar Hulsey

Brooklet, Ga. — Mr. Dennis Lamar Hulsey, age 68, died on Friday April 23, 2021 at his residence under the care of Ogeechee Area Hospice surrounded by his family.

The native and lifelong resident of Bulloch County graduated from Portal High School in 1971. Mr. Dennis was retired from the Georgia Forestry Commission after 34 years serving in both Bryan and Bulloch County. He also owned and operated Community Deer Processing in Nevils, Ga., for over 20 years. Dennis enjoyed spending time at home riding his side by side, hunting, fishing and visiting his neighbors. He also enjoyed camping and bluegrass festivals. He was preceded in death by his parents MC and Louise Hulsey.

Surviving is his wife of 48 years, Rebecca (Becky) Fordham Hulsey; two sons Brian L. (Christy) Hulsey and Denny B. (Amanda) Hulsey; a daughter Kelli R. (Dell) Saxon; eight grandchildren Bea Hulsey, Whitaker Hulsey, Haley Saxon, Eben Saxon, Emily Hulsey, Everett Hulsey, Eden Hulsey and Hazel Hulsey; his siblings Brenda (Mel) Clark, Marion (Terri) Hulsey, Sandra Maddox and Gary (Larita) Hulsey; several nieces, nephews and brothers and sisters in law also survive; also surviving his buddy Peanut.

A visitation will be held on Saturday from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home.

The funeral service will be held on Sunday at 3:00 p.m. in the Chapel of Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home with Elder Mike Newman officiating.

The pallbearers are Kyle Williams, David Lewis, Raymond Waters, Lewis Cason, Earl Woodcock and Stevie Woodcock.

Interment will be in Upper Black Creek Primitive Baptist Church Cemetery.

The family requests that memorial contributions be made to the Upper Black Creek Primitive Baptist Church Cemetery Fund, 2925 Mud Rd. Brooklet, GA 30415.

Statesboro Herald, April 24, 2021

