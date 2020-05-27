Obituary - Mr. David Franklin Groom

STATESBORO, Ga. -- Mr. David Franklin Groom, age 67, died on May 25, 2020, at his residence under the care of Ogeechee Area Hospice. He was born on August 21, 1952, in Columbia, Pennsylvania, and graduated from Columbia High School. He received an athletic scholarship to Georgia Southern University to play soccer.Following graduation, he worked with Grinnell Corporation for 25 years as a machinist supervisor and then in quality control. He also worked with IAM Corporation for several years. He retired from Precision Machine in 2019.He was of the Lutheran faith.He was preceded in death by his mother, Gloria Groom; his father, Walter “Dixie” Groom; a sister, Judy Langston D’Shae; and a sister-in-law, Terri Groom.Surviving are his loving wife of 39 years, Carolyn Newsome Groom; three sons, David Franklin (Lynn) Groom, Donovan Groom and Devon (Amanda) Groom; seven granddaughters, Catherine Groom, Claire Groom, Ansley Groom, Addison Groom, Rileyann Groom, Regann Groom, Ashley Groom; one grandson, Alex Groom; a brother, Dick Groom; and his four-legged companion, Sophie.A memorial service will be held on Saturday at 2 p.m. in the chapel of Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home with Pastor Art Tarver officiating. All social distancing guidelines will be observed.The family requests that memorial contributions be made to Ogeechee Area Hospice, P.O. Box 531, Statesboro, GA 30458; or to the American Cancer Society, 515 Denmark Street Suite 500, Statesboro, GA 30458.Friends may sign the online register book at www.joineranderson.com.Joiner–Anderson Funeral Home & Crematory of Statesboro is in charge of the arrangements.Statesboro Herald, May 28, 2020Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.



