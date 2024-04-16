Obituary - Mr. Danny Duane Davis

STATESBORO, Ga. -- Mr. Danny Duane Davis, 68, of Statesboro, passed away at home on Sunday, April 14, 2024.

Mr. Davis was born in Macon, Georgia, on May 6, 1955, to the late Jack Dempsey Davis and Elizabeth Roberts Davis.

In 1973, he graduated from Carlisle Military School in Bamberg, South Carolina.

He was raised in the logging business, then worked as a long-distance truck driver before going back into logging until 2014 when his health started declining.

He and his wife, Linda, enjoyed bowling, and bowled in local leagues and in tournaments that allowed them to travel across the country for over 25 years.

He was also a big fan of the Atlanta Falcons, Atlanta Braves, University of Georgia and Georgia Southern, but loved spending time with his grandchildren more than anything.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Donald Davis.

Surviving are his wife of 36 years, Linda Smith Davis of Statesboro; son, Derrick (Jamie) Davis of Winchester, California; daughter, Amy (Jason) Kallio of Menifee, California; stepson, Josh (Maria) Barber of Statesboro; grandchildren, Emma and Mina Davis, Sadie and Averi Kallio; Dylan, Hailey and Nicholas Barber; brother, Dennis (Theresa) Davis of Stillmore; sister-in-law, Joan Davis of Swainsboro; brother-in-law, Joey (Kathy) Smith of Bloomingdale; mother-in-law, Evelyn Smith of Bloomingdale; and several nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be on Thursday, April 18, 2024, from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. at Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home in Statesboro.

The funeral service will be on Friday, April 19, 2024, at 11 a.m. in the chapel of Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home with Noot Irvin and Tommy Kirby officiating. Interment will follow in Bethlehem Primitive Baptist Church Cemetery in Statesboro.

Pallbearers will be Anthony Davis, Dustin Davis, Dylan Barber, Jim Akins, Jamey Jenkins and Wesley Snellgrove.

Honorary pallbearers will be Carlisle Military School alumni.

The family requests that memorial contributions be made to the Bethlehem Primitive Baptist Church Cemetery Fund, 210 Jonathan Road, Statesboro, GA 30458.

Friends may sign the online register book at www.joineranderson.com.

Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home & Crematory of Statesboro is in charge of the arrangements.





Statesboro Herald, April 17, 2024

Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.