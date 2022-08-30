Obituary - Mr. Clifford Lee Morgan Sr.

Mr. Clifford Lee Morgan Sr., age 86, passed away on August 27, 2022, under the compassionate care of Ogeechee Area Hospice.Mr. Morgan was born in East Point, Georgia, to the late Orie and Elsie (Peek) Morgan.He was a member of Temple Hill Baptist Church.After high school, he proudly served in the United States Air Force as air police.For more than 28 years, Clifford was employed by Southern Bell as a cable splicer.He loved the outdoors, especially hunting and fishing, but his favorite pastime was riding his Honda Nighthawk everyday.Mr. Morgan is survived by his loving wife of 60 years, Carolyn Buckley Morgan; his daughter, Laura Morgan of Springfield; his son, Cliff “Lee” Morgan Jr. of Statesboro; sister, Deane Almand of Clearmont, Florida; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Dennis and Chris Buckley; grandchildren, Roger Morgan, Dylan Acosta and Cliff Morgan III; four great-grandchildren and a nephew.The graveside service will be Tuesday, August 30, 2022, at Bulloch Memorial Gardens at 11 a.m., officiated by the Rev. Will Griffin.Statesboro Herald, August 30, 2022Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.



