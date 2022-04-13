Obituary - Mr. Christopher Jarrel Tisby

STATESBORO, Ga. -- Mr. Christopher Jarrel Tisby, age 39, passed away unexpectedly on April 9, 2022, at the Wayne Memorial Hospital.He was a resident of Statesboro, Georgia, and received his formal education in the Screven County School System.He was a master tattoo artist.He leaves to cherish his memories: his wife, Natosha Tisby, Statesboro, Ga.; his children, Caleb, Kristiana and Kayliana Tisby, all of Statesboro, Ga.; his parents, Ulysee and Dawn Tisby, Statesboro, Ga.; his sister and nephew, Crystal Tisby and Jer’on Tisby, Statesboro, Ga.; his mother-in-law and father-in-law, Barbara and Roy Bradshaw, Statesboro, Ga.; a host of aunts, uncles, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, other relatives and friends.A walk-through viewing for Mr. Tisby will be held Friday evening, April 15, 2022, from the hours of 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Hill’s Mortuary, Inc.The funeral service for Mr. Christopher Tisby will be held 10 a.m. at our Hill’s Mortuary Pondside, with the Rev. Dr. Sherry Taylor officiating.Final rites have been entrusted to Hill's Mortuary, Inc.Statesboro Herald, April 14, 2022

Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.