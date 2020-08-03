Obituary - Mr. Cherry Lee Littles

STATESBORO, Ga. -- Mr. Cherry Lee Littles, age 60, passed into rest Saturday, August 1, 2020, at the Ogeechee Area Hospice inpatient facility. He was a Bulloch County native and the son of the late John and Ida Mae Ellis Littles.He received his formal education in the public school system of Bulloch County, Georgia, and was a graduate of Statesboro High School. He served his country in the United States Army and was a member of the Muslim community.He leaves to cherish his memories: his sisters, Grace Millen, Ida Pearl Wiggins and Vern Lanier, all of Statesboro, Ga.; his brothers, Johnny Littles and Joseph Littles, both of Statesboro, Ga.; and Frank Hayton, Claxton, Ga.; a host of other relatives and friends.The burial service for Mr. Cherry Lee Littles will be held 1 p.m. Tuesday, August 4, 2020, in the Georgia Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Glennville, Ga.Final rites have been entrusted to Hill’s Mortuary, Inc.Statesboro Herald, August 4, 2020Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.



