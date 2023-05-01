Obituary - Mr. Charles Rondal Ennis

STATESBORO -- Mr. Charles Rondal Ennis, age 83, passed away Friday, April 28, 2023, while in Memorial University Hospital in Savannah, Ga.

Mr. Ennis had been suffering from breathing and cardiac issues. He was very weak and his heart couldn’t last any longer.

Mr. Ennis was born October 13, 1939, in Bryan County to the late James Reginald Ennis Sr. and Tressie Mae Cowart Ennis.

Rondal graduated from Bryan County High School in 1957 and then joined the United States Navy, where he served for three years and one additional year in the Reserves. He was honorably discharged in 1960.

Mr. Ennis retired from Delta Airlines, where he served over 25 years as a supervisor at the Savannah Airport.

Because he truly loved his job and the people he worked with, Rondal took a short break and then began working security for the Savannah Airport Commission. He worked for the Savannah Airport for an additional 11 years.

Mr. Ennis loved to catch fish, loved to eat fish, enjoyed watching Westerns and sports, and was of the Baptist faith.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his daughter, Rhonda Fern Terry; and his brother, James R. Ennis Jr.

He leaves behind a wife, Fern McLellan Ennis, of 59 years of marriage; two grandsons, Kristafer Eian Terry of Atlanta and Chadwik Skyler Terry of Statesboro; one sister and brother-in-law, Marie and Buddy Polk of Pembroke; brother and sister-in-law, Jerry and Diane Ennis of Pembroke; and many cousins, nieces and nephews. He loved them all.

Visitation was held 1-3 p.m. Monday, May 1, 2023, at the funeral home.

The funeral followed at 3 p.m. Monday, May 1, 2023, in the chapel of Flanders Powell Funeral Home in Pembroke with the Rev. Dan Bryant officiating. Interment followed in Northside Cemetery.

To sign the online register, please visit www.flanderspowellfuneralhome.com.

Flanders Powell Funeral Home and Crematory are in charge of the arrangements.





Statesboro Herald, May 2, 2023

Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.



